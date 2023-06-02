WWDC 2023: will Apple’s headset steal the spotlight?

Media invitations are out for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The keynote kicks off on Monday, June 5, at 10 am Pacific time, and although Apple has remained secretive, expectations are high.

WWDC is always a highlight for Apple fans. Last year, Apple announced the 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPadOS 16, and a slew of developer tools to make building iPhone apps easier.

You can expect some similarly big announcements this year, though nothing is certain yet. Here’s a look at the biggest rumors surrounding WWDC 2023.

Headset rumors

Image: KnowTechie (via The Information’s render leak)

Most of the excitement around WWDC this year centers around one thing: the rumored mixed-reality headset. As Meta’s Quest line has taken off, industry insiders and tech fans alike have talked about an Apple alternative.

Official details — in true Apple fashion — are sparse, but that hasn’t stopped people from guessing.

Mixed reality — a combination of both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) — would set the headset apart from the competition.

People also expect it to be slimmer and lighter than most headsets, with OLED displays to improve the visuals. Unlike most of the Quest headsets, Apple’s rumored Reality One gear will likely be business-grade, with a price tag of around $3,000.

With 36.2 million Americans expected to work from home in 2025, a business-grade VR headset seems reasonable.

Mixed reality would help meet that demand, too, as it would let people work with in-person colleagues and remote coworkers simultaneously.

A new MacBook Air and Mac Pro

Image: KnowTechie

WWDC normally centers around software, but the hardware rumors this year go beyond the mixed-reality headset. More specifically, people are expecting a new MacBook Air and Mac Pro.

A 13-inch screen has been standard for MacBooks so far, apart from a few smaller variants. However, people expect Apple to announce a 15-inch model this year. The new laptop should use Apple’s M2 chip, with newer M3 options coming in the future.

Some people also think Apple could announce a new Mac Pro. Apple’s desktops don’t get a lot of love, with the last update coming at WWDC 2019 and the one before that coming out in 2013.

Given that gap, it could be time for a new high-end computer, but this one’s less likely than the other rumored hardware announcements.

Image: KnowTechie

The less exciting but more likely announcements are all software-related. Chief among them is iOS 17, which should have some cool new features.

A “smart display” that turns your lock screen into a smart home-type control center. Rumors also suggest iOS 17 will add more interactive widgets, Health app support, and a more user-friendly Wallet.

A new watchOS could also come out. WatchOS 10 would overhaul the home screen to make it more intuitive and introduce customizable buttons and interactive widgets.

A new OS for Apple TV and MacOS 14 could also make an appearance, but there aren’t many leaked details and rumors around these.

WWDC is just around the corner, and with it could come the next generation of Apple products.

If you want to learn more about the headset, new MacBook, or any other rumored updates, keep your eyes open. Hard information will be here before you know it.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news