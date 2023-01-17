New MacBook Pro adds M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Alongside the reveal of a new Mac mini, Apple is unleashing new MacBook Pros into the world.

Announced today, the company is now accepting pre-orders for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

That means improved performance (up to 40 percent fast than previous models) and prices that will make you physically ill.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the M2 Pro chip and $3,099 for the M2 Max version. The 16-inch version starts at $2,499 for the M2 Pro and $3,499 for the M2 Max.

Instead of breaking things down by screen size, we’ll go over the differences between the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions, so keep reading for more info.

What to know about Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models

Before we dive into the chip specs, there are some basic features that are worth going over.

The latest MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display and ProMotion for dynamic refresh rates.

The 14-inch model can handle 18 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model hits the 22-hour milestone.

This is made possible, in part, thanks to Apple silicon, which runs extremely cool, meaning less battery is dedicated to running internal fans.

The actual design of the latest MacBook Pro models hasn’t changed since the last batch of laptops. But, they do provide WiFi 6E, which provides faster speeds over WiFi connections.

You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and MagSafe 3 charging.

MacBook Pro (M2 Pro)

An picture of Apple’s M2 Pro chip (Image: KnowTechie)

With the M2 Pro chip, MacBook Pro owners will get some impressive specs. This includes a 12-core CPU and up to a 19-core GPU.

It has support for two external displays and can handle up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes video playback. It offers 200GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 32GB of unified memory.

Unified memory basically means that your MacBook Pro has access to almost everything from the same pool of information. That leads to faster processing.

MacBook Pro (M2 Max)

Image: KnowTechie

Moving onto the M2 Max chip, users will see even bigger gains over previous MacBook Pro models. It features the same 12-core GPU and up to a 38-core GPU.

It supports up to four external displays and can handle up to 10 streams of 8K ProRes video playback. Additionally, the M2 Max chip offers 400GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 96GB of unified memory.

The bottom line

When it comes to the latest MacBook Pro models, there’s one important thing to keep in mind. These units are meant for creators. Its specs are overkill for most average users.

However, if you do a lot of photo and video editing, the internals and tools provided with the latest M2 MacBook Pros might be worth considering.

Both models are now available for pre-order, with orders shipping next week. You can snag the M2 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch) for a starting price of $1,999. The M2 Max MacBook Pro (14-inch) starts at $3,099.

The M2 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch) starts at $2,499. On the other hand, the M2 Max MacBook Pro (16-inch) starts at $3,499.

