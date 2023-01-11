Apple continues to bring more components in-house

Apple is bringing more components in-house to ease its dependence on other supply chains.

It’s no secret that Apple has been moving away from depending on components from other companies. Even before the shift to Apple silicon in the Mac range, Apple has been bringing components in-house.

One of these components is for displays. A new report from Bloomberg says that Apple will launch its first custom microLED screens in 2024.

Image: Apple

Apple will put them in the “highest-end Apple Watches” at first. The company plans to bring them to other devices, including the iPhone.

The upcoming mixed-reality headset is also reportedly going to use similar technology for its screens.

That would end the reliance on both LG and Samsung, the two largest current display suppliers. Samsung is also working on microLED technology.

Image: KnowTechie (via The Information’s render leak)

The new screens are reportedly excellent and “make content appear like it’s painted on top of the glass.” That’s in addition to being brighter and having more vibrant colors than the current OLED displays.

Apple is also working on its own cellular modem, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chips. The current timeline is to introduce its own modem in 2024 or 2025 and the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip in 2025.

That would remove two major suppliers, Qualcomm and Broadcom, from Apple’s supply chain. Both are among Apple’s biggest suppliers currently.

Qualcomm got 22% of its sales last year from Apple, with nearly $10 billion changing hands. Broadcom gets about 20% of its yearly revenue from Apple.

Is it any wonder that Apple wants to make its own components? The only question is which component is next in line to bring in-house.

