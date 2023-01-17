Apple proves yet again that its press events are a waste of time

Looks like Apple is finally getting the hint: who needs all the fanfare and theatrics of a product launch when you can just send out a press release and call it a day?

For a company that makes a gazillion dollars ripping off app developers and pestering me to upgrade my iCloud storage, the penny pinchers at Apple must know how to save a buck or two.

Well, someone got the memo because that’s exactly what the bozos at Apple did with the recent M2 Max MacBook and M2 Mac Mini release, and honestly, it’s about damn time.

Apple press events are basically three-hour Apple commercials you can’t escape

I mean, let’s be real here, who has the time or patience to sit through a three-hour-long commercial masquerading as a product launch?

Not me, that’s for sure. But with the way Apple has been doing things in the past, it was pretty much a given that’s what we were in for.

And that’s not even mentioning the part where everyone pretends to get excited over things most normal people wouldn’t even care about.

But now, with the company showing that it can get just as much attention by simply sending out a press release, it’s time for them to seriously consider doing away with its time-wasting product launches for good.

Simple as that.

So, Apple, if you’re listening, please stop wasting our time with these over-the-top product launches for the love of God. Just give us the goods in a press release and call it a day.

We’ll thank you for it.

