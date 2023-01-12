Apple Music and Apple TV apps appear on Windows 11

Apple Music and Apple TV preview apps are now available on the Microsoft Store.

Anyone running Windows 11 can install the new standalone apps aimed at breaking up iTunes. We assume Apple is also working on a preview app for Podcasts to complete the trio.

Mac users are already using standalone apps, as Apple made the change in 2019. That’s when iTunes stopped being used to manage multiple features on macOS.

The Windows 11 apps were first announced by Microsoft during its Surface event in October 2022. Also announced at that time was a way for Windows users to manage their iCloud photo libraries.

The preview apps for Apple Music and Apple TV have most of the features of their macOS counterparts. Apple Music on Windows doesn’t currently have the lyrics feature.

Native Windows 11 apps for Apple Music and TV are here

The biggest improvement to Apple Music is that Windows users can listen to lossless music for the first time. We’ve tested it and the options for lossless work as intended.

The Apple TV app seems exactly the same as the Xbox or Smart TV apps. It gives access to Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and your iTunes library of movies and TV shows.

The third preview app that appeared on the Microsoft Store is Apple Devices. This replaced the need for iTunes to sync or backup your Apple devices.

This app also has code snippets that mention Reality OS and xrOS (via MacRumors). That’s the operating system rumored to be on Apple’s mixed-reality headset.

We can’t say if that means Apple’s headset will work on Windows. Perhaps it’s only there to backup the software installed on the headset, in the same way you can make backups of your iPhone or iPad.

It’s also worth mentioning that when you run the preview apps for the first time, you’ll get a warning message. That warning states that iTunes for Windows will stop working until you uninstall the preview apps.

