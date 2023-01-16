Apple TV+ keen to add more sports with Premier League bid

Apple is looking to add more sports to its streaming lineup by working on a bid to add Premier League soccer.

News of the bid comes from The Daily Mail. The Premier League, England’s top soccer league, is already under contract with Sky Sports and BT Sports until 2025.

But bidding for a new home will begin sometime in 2023, and it looks like Apple is the current frontrunner for the spot.

Sky Sports has been the go-to place for Premier League soccer since 1992. However, Apple brings tech-company money to the table, with the potential to outbid the competition.

The Premier League isn’t Apple’s first push into soccer. The company added all MLS games to its repertoire in June last year. The upcoming MLS season premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 1.

Apple reportedly paid around $2.5 billion for rights to stream MLS games exclusively for 10 years. For comparison, the current Premier League deal with Sky Sports is worth around $6.2 billion for three years.

But the Premier League is much more enticing and profitable than MLS. Apple could potentially throw around some big numbers, with the next Premier League deal becoming exponentially more valuable.

