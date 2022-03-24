A new 15-inch MacBook Air could arrive next year

The MacBook Air could be adding a 15-inch model next year. That’s according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), and their latest quarterly report.

Thanks to a tweet from Ross Young, one of DSCC’s analysts, multiple “new display sizes” are coming for the MacBook Air next year.

Last year, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg (via MacRumors) said that Apple had been working on a 15-inch MacBook Air but decided to skip it for the next generation.

Apple originally planned to launch the next-generation MacBook Air in 2021. The release has been delayed multiple times, but it looks like it will arrive in 2022.

That still matches with Apple’s earlier plans for the larger version; which would be the generation after that if released in 2023.

A larger MacBook Air would be great for students, or anyone who has to carry their laptop around. A larger screen is useful for productivity, but all of Apple’s existing large screen options are heavy.

For users that don’t need the extra power of the M1 Pro or M1 Max, an M1- or M2-powered MacBook Air would be welcome.

We’re still waiting for an official release for this year’s MacBook Air. The rumors and analyst reports point towards a new design, with a squarer look, more ports, and a thinner, lighter chassis.

The M2 chip is likely to be powering the new device. There are also rumors that it will come in multiple color options, like the 24-inch iMac.

