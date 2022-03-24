Google is removing movies and TV shows from Google Play

If you are a fan of the Google Play app and use the service to purchase movies and TV shows, we have some bad news. Google recently announced it would be removing that content from Google Play and moving it to the Google TV app.

Ars Technica reports that Google already removed movies and TV shows from the Roku app and other smart TVs, so this seems to be the logical next step for the company.

In the announcement, Google lays out the time frame for the removal:

“Starting in May 2022, the Google TV app will be your home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android mobile device or tablet. On the Google Play app, Movies & TV will no longer be supported.“

Google goes on to say that Google Play will continue to host apps, games, and books. Google TV will take over the movies and TV shows and offer “the same experience users are used to.”

Entertainment content purchased from Google Play will transfer over to Google TV. That’s good, as there would be plenty of bitter people otherwise. Google TV content will still be available for family sharing, as well.

Finally, users will be able to use their Play credit and Play gift cards to purchase content in the Google TV app.

It’s a bit surprising to see that books still call Google Play home, but who knows, that might change soon, as well. Google has a habit of switching things up.

