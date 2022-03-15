Ads are coming to File Explorer in Windows 11

The latest Insider builds of Windows 11 have a feature that nobody asked for. Microsoft is showing promotional ads for some of its other products inside File Explorer (h/t BleepingComputer).

Yeah, File Explorer. That app you can’t really use your computer without. It’s now showing ads at the top of the window. Check out this screenshot (shown below) of the ads, which was shared on Twitter by a Windows Insider MVP.

In this instance, Microsoft is promoting Microsoft Editor, which is their free-to-use Grammarly alternative.

Some people will go mad if Microsoft starts adding ads in explorer. pic.twitter.com/rusnyrYyX2 — Florian (@flobo09) March 12, 2022

The ad says “write with confidence across documents, email, and the web with advanced writing suggestions from Microsoft Editor,” and it’s unmissable.

Some of the replies to the tweet are saying they received other ads, like one for checking out PowerPoint templates on the Office website.

It’s not the first time Microsoft has done this. File Explorer used to show OneDrive ads back in 2016, and we shouldn’t forget that the Start Menu was also used to host advertising.

Microsoft also used WordPad to try and push users to the free, online version of Microsoft Word.

The other thing here is that all of the ads shown in Windows 11 seem to be for Microsoft software. That could land them in hot water with the FTC, as it’s possibly an anti-trust violation.

But hey, at least we might get tabs in File Explorer soon.

