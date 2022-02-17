You can now install Android apps from the Windows 11 Store – here’s how

Windows 11 came with a promise – the ability to install Android apps on your PC. With the latest public build of Windows 11, that day is finally here and users now have the ability to run Android apps on Windows 11.

In this post, we’ll walk you through installing all of the parts you need to run Android apps on Windows 11. That will give you the choice between over 1,000 Android apps and games to install and run.

The only catch? You won’t find any Google apps here, as Microsoft partnered up with the Amazon Appstore to bring Android apps to the Windows desktop.

How to install Android apps on Windows 11

It’s important to note Windows 11 Android apps are only available in the stable channel of Windows 11 for US-based users. Additionally, it’s not the easiest process. Which is disappointing. So buckle in, you’re in for a ride.

Check to see if your computer meets the Windows 11 requirements. If yes, you also meet the requirements to run Android apps Make sure hardware virtualization is enabled. To check this, press CTRL-SHIFT-ESC to open Task Manager, and click on the Performance tab. You want to look under the graph for where it says Virtualization. If it says Enabled, you’re good to go. However, if it says Disabled, you need to go into your computer’s BIOS and enable virtualization. That’s called Intel VT-X if your CPU is Intel, or AMD-V if your CPU comes from AMD. Then, open the Windows Store app and making sure it is updated by going to Library > Get Updates Once the Windows Store is updated, search for an Android app to install. We used Kindle for our example Click on Get from Amazon Appstore and then click on Next Click on Download on the pop-up. This will download the Android Subsystem for Windows, and then install the Amazon Appstore. Wait for that to install Now the Amazon Appstore is installed. Sign in with your Amazon account or create a new account if you don’t already have one

The Amazon Appstore functions like every other app store you’ve ever used. Search for what you want; hit the Install button and you’ll be using Android apps on your Windows 11 PC in no time.

You’re now ready to download a bunch of Android apps on Windows 11

You just installed the Amazon Appstore, with your first Android app, on your Windows 11 PC. Congratulations! Now, you have access to a wide range of new apps and games, but honestly, most of them are games.

You don’t have to be on Windows 11 to use Android apps on Windows, however. Windows 10 users with a Samsung smartphone can also use Android apps through the Your Phone app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: