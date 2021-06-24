What to do if your computer fails the Windows 11 requirements check

Windows 11 just got announced by Microsoft. It’s a free upgrade for Windows 10 that’s coming this holiday season, and you can check to see if your computer is capable of running it right now.

The thing is, when I went to check my PC, which is fairly recent, I got this error saying my computer isn’t going to be compatible with Windows 11. After some searching, I figured out the issue that the tool was flagging, so I’m sharing that with you now.

LOL. If my 9900k and 3070 can't be upgraded to Windows 11, what can? pic.twitter.com/rsKE3h4NMs — Joe Rice-Jones (@iWalkingCorpse) June 24, 2021

What’s happened here is that my motherboard didn’t have the Trust Platform Module enabled, making it fail the Windows 11 compatibility check. Microsoft has made it so Windows 11 needs the TPM 2.0 system activated, so we’ll show you how to fix that.

How to enable TPM on your computer

To start, download the Windows PC Health Check app. Install that, and then continue. Run the PC Health Check app You’ll see this If you get the This PC can’t run Windows 11 message, it’s time to reboot into your computer’s BIOS. You’ll need to press whatever your computer’s function key to get into BIOS on reboot, usually DEL. Then find the Security tab (or possibly BIOS tab), and find either PTT (on Intel-based computers) or fTPM (on AMD-based computers). Enable that, save your settings, and reboot. Then boot back into Windows, and run the PC Health Check tool again. It should pass.

Now you know your computer is Windows 11 compatible, ready for when it releases this holiday season.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: