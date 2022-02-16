Microsoft is finally rolling out Android apps on Windows 11

One of the things promised with the release of Windows 11 was Android apps on your PC desktop. The feature wasn’t ready at launch, but it’s finally here.

Microsoft says that over 1,000 apps and games are now available on Windows 11 through their partnership with the Amazon Appstore.

When Microsoft added the ability to test Android apps to Insider builds of Windows 11, it was limited to only 50 apps. Having support for over 1,000 apps at the public launch is a big improvement.

We had a search through the apps available, and it’s a wide assortment from Khan Academy Kids, to The Wall Street Journal, and apps you’d expect like the Kindle for Android app.

Most of the 1,000+ apps seem to be games, which is fine, as Windows has alternatives for the productivity apps on Android.

Amazon’s Appstore on Windows 11 (Image: KnowTechie)

Android apps aren’t the only thing that came to Windows 11 in this update, but definitely one of the more exciting ones.

The Weather widget also returns in this update. The ability to have the clock on the taskbar of multiple monitors is back, as well.

An updated Notepad and Media Player app with a smooth redesign is also now available. Oh, and a button to mute and unmute your mic from the taskbar when using Teams.

Overall, it’s a solid update to Windows 11 and one that adds plenty of user-friendly features.

