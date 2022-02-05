Android users, beware of this trick that recovers deleted WhatsApp messages

Android users are now being warned of a trick that allows you to read deleted messages from WhatsApp. This widely used instant messaging app works across various devices.

A handful of apps have emerged that allow users to retrieve old messages, leading to even more compromised data.

Here’s how Android users can protect themselves.

Beware of the WAMR App

The WAMR app, which was recently released on the Google Play Store, seemingly retrieves deleted data from Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms.

Because Android smartphones come with encryption capabilities, WAMR cannot access messages directly.

WAMR uses your notifications history to read messages from different platforms and create a backup of all this data. When the app detects that a message has been deleted, it will instantly notify you.

It’s also possible for WAMR to retrieve messages containing media, such as those with videos, photos, audio, voice notes, gifs, documents and stickers.

WAMR may seem worthy of being downloaded to keep track of all messages within WhatsApp and other platforms for some Android users. However, you should be aware of some associated security risks.

Security Concerns Regarding WAMR App

An Android user who downloads WAMR is asked to grant several permissions to operate. The major concern is that they can compromise security for other apps on your Android smartphone.

According to the Information Security Newspaper, it’s reported that the WAMR app can access your internet search history and contact lists — and both can contain sensitive information.

Even though the app is known to have security issues, it’s been downloaded more than 10 million times.

Additionally, WhatsApp has many security features, including privacy settings and encryption, that should protect your messages from getting into the wrong hands.

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption. In other words, sent messages are encrypted and then decrypted after they arrive at the recipient’s device.

Essentially, using WAMR to access deleted messages can potentially threaten your personal security. You need to understand that those messages could be compromised if you’re using WhatsApp regularly.

Basic Cybersecurity Measures for Individuals

First and foremost, you must avoid downloading WAMR. It may be an attractive app because you’ll never lose any messages from WhatsApp. Still, you must weigh the risk of compromising your security.

Below are some basic cybersecurity tips Android users can follow to keep themselves safe:

Make sure to use unique passwords. Over 53% of respondents admitted to using the same password for more than one account in one study.

Be sure to create strong passwords for your protection.

Keep WhatsApp and other apps on your phone updated regularly. Developers will issue security warnings or patches to keep you safe.

Consider using a virtual private network (VPN) for further protection.

When possible, use multifactor authentication (MFA), also known as two-factor authentication (2FA).

Be overly cautious when browsing online or using smartphone apps, especially social media platforms.

These tips will help provide you with a sense of security and peace of mind. Hackers are using more innovative methods to access sensitive data, so be sure to use the tips above.

Android Users: Avoid WAMR

You may be tempted to download WAMR so you never lose messages. However, it can open you up to more cybersecurity risks, and your personal information could be compromised.

Follow some of the tips above if you’re an Android user, and avoid downloading the WAMR app.

