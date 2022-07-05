WhatsApp will finally let you hide your online status

WhatsApp is taking another step towards user privacy with a new feature that lets users hide their online status from nosy contacts. The new feature will finally let you browse through WhatsApp in complete stealth mode.

A recent discovery from WABetaInfo reveals the new privacy feature. The ability to hide your online status will be added to the ‘last seen’ security controls that were just updated a couple of weeks ago. The last seen feature lets you choose who can see when you were last active on WhatsApp.

But the upcoming addition will allow you to hide your online status completely, even when you’re actively using the app.

The new online status feature will be found in the same window as the last seen option in the Privacy settings.

Image: WABetaInfo

As of now, it doesn’t look like you can change your WhatsApp online status independently. Instead, it will have to mirror the last seen options that you have established. You will be able to choose either Everyone or Same as Last Seen for who can see your online status.

For example, if you choose My Contacts for who can see your last seen information, those same people will see your online status (as long as you choose the Same as Last Seen option). And if you choose Nobody in the last seen section, you can mirror that option for your online status.

Right now, the feature is still in the development stages on iOS. But WABetaInfo says WhatsApp will be adding the feature to Android and desktop as well.

It’s unclear exactly when the feature will make its way to the public. Still, it’s nice to see that WhatsApp has been listening to its users.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: