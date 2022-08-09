You can now delete WhatsApp messages two days after sending

WhatsApp now gives you up to two days to delete messages. This is good news if you mistakenly send a message to the wrong recipient.

Previously, you only had one hour to rethink and delete a WhatsApp message after you hit send. By contrast, Apple’s iMessage will only give you a few minutes to correct your mistakes in the upcoming iOS 16 update.

Telegram, on the other hand, allows you to edit sent messages, which is one step above WhatsApp and Apple’s iMessage.

How to unsend a WhatsApp message

“Rethinking your message?,” writes WhatsApp in a tweet from its official Twitter account. “Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send.”

To use the new feature, you’ll need to get the latest version of WhatsApp. Once updated, open your chat and go to the message you want to delete.

Tap and hold it, select Delete, then select either Delete for me or Delete for everyone. This works for individual chats as well as group chats.

However, all the recipients must also have the updated WhatsApp just like you. You also won’t get a notification informing you whether it was successful or not.

More control over messages is never a bad thing

WhatsApp users are loving the new feature and demanding more, precisely, the ability to edit sent messages just like in Telegram.

This new WhatsApp feature is helpful, but may also make you forget to delete messages since there’s now less urgency.

In the last month, WhatsApp has either started testing or introduced new features that let you hide your online status from nosy contacts, use any emoji as a reaction, and move chat history from Android to iPhone.

