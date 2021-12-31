Telegram now lets you hide spoilers and react to messages

The popular messaging app, Telegram, has one more major update for its users this holiday season. The messaging app’s 12th update of the year has come out, with a few exciting features, like messaging reactions and spoiler text, that will give users some more options on the platform.

The latest Telegram update is packed with new features and was announced in a blog post on the company’s website earlier this week.

The company kicks off this update with the addition of reactions to messages. Now, users will be able to use a handful of Telegram’s animated emoji to react to messages sent on the app. Reactions are enabled by default on all private chats, and admins are able to control the kind of reactions that are used in group chats.

The app also got a really cool feature that will help protect users from potential movie or TV show spoilers in group or private messages.

Simply highlight a portion of the text that you want to be hidden as a spoiler and choose the new “Spoiler” formatting. The text will be hidden until the reader wants to see what’s hidden.

Then, they just tap the blurred text and the spoiler will be revealed. This feature seems really cool, but it would have been nice if Telegram had taken its own advice in not spoiling movies (if you haven’t seen the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, the Telegram blog post contains a minor spoiler, so proceed with caution).

The update also includes a few more features, like redesigned menus for macOS and additional interactive emoji that users can send back and forth. The app has also added the ability to generate a QR code for anyone that has a public profile, making it easier to showcase someone’s Telegram profile.

It has definitely been a pretty busy year for Telegram, with the most recent update being its 12th significant update for the year. And all that work has seemingly paid off, as the app took the fifth-place spot for the most downloaded app worldwide in 2021. It will be interesting to see how Telegram evolves in 2022.

