Is Telegram working on a premium messaging feature?

Telegram has become a popular messaging app over the last couple of years. Now, the platform is looking to better monetize its user base with new features. Some users have begun noticing a new ‘Premium’ messaging feature in the Telegram beta.

First noticed by AndroidPolice, the Telegram Beta channel was updated with a post noting the addition of a Premium subscription being tested in version 8.7.2 of the Telegram beta on iOS.

The ‘Premium’ beta features consist of a bunch of different emoji reactions and stickers that can be used in conversation on the app.

Screenshot: Telegram Beta

And of course, you’ll have to pay for access to these ‘Premium’ features. It’s unclear if free users will be able to see others’ Premium stickers and emojis, but presently, it doesn’t look like it.

As for pricing and when we could expect this new feature, there’s no information. Additionally, it’s also unclear if this is all that the ‘Premium’ feature will include.

Paying an extra fee just to get access to some emojis and stickers seems not really worth it. But maybe that’s not where the benefits end.

Either way, Telegram is looking to cash in on its userbase. The company added advertisements to its app last year, and this new ‘Premium’ service could mean another cash flow stream.

It will be interesting to see if anyone is willing to pay for Telegram Premium when and if the feature ever launches.

