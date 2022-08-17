WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app

Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop.

Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology.

It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after scanning a QR Code and linking their devices. It also required users’ mobile phones to be online in order to work.

The new WhatsApp for Windows is different. It has been specifically built with technology native to the Windows platform. This will ensure that it runs smoothly and efficiently on any supported Windows device.

WhatsApp for Windows doesn’t require your phone

Image: WhatsApp

The new WhatsApp for Windows was released this week and announced via a blog post. It promises to deliver a new desktop experience for Windows users.

The company also used the opportunity to reinstate its commitment to releasing a dedicated macOS version.

According to WhatsApp, the new app will increase reliability and speed, optimize the desktop experience, and allow you to continue to receive notifications even if your phone is offline.

The new WhatsApp for Windows is available on the Windows Store. However, you’ll need Windows 10 or later to run it. After you’ve installed it, you can open it and start chatting like you would with WhatsApp Desktop or WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp for macOS is also in the works

WhatsApp for macOS is currently in development where testers with Apple’s TestFlight program are providing useful feedback. However, the beta program is currently full.

In the meantime, Mac users can continue to use the browser-based WhatsApp Web or the web-based WhatsApp Desktop app.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: