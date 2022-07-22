WhatsApp now lets you move chat history from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp now has a feature that allows you to move your chat history from Android to iOS. This follows the launch of the Android-iOS chat migration tool.

It is coming several months after WhatsApp launched a similar tool for iOS that allows you to transfer your chat history from your iPhone to your Android phone.

With these two tools, you can now enjoy smoother bidirectional WhatsApp chat history migration between both mobile platforms.

History of chat history migration between Android and iOS

Previously, WhatsApp chat history migration between Android and iOS was unsupported. However, you could use a workaround. But, in October 2021, iOS to Android chat history migration was officially introduced.

In June 2022, an Android-iOS chat-migration tool was launched in beta. However, you could only use this feature on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

With Android 12, more Android phones were supported, including the Pixel 6, which was released around the same time.

Fast forward to today, and you can now also transfer your chat history from Android to iOS.

Moving your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS

There are a handful of conditions to be met before you can move your WhatsApp chat history from an Android phone to an iPhone.

For starters, you’ll need Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on your Android device. You’ll also need iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone.

You can visit the WhatsApp FAQ page for a comprehensive list of requirements to migrate your WhatsApp chat history from an Android phone to an iPhone.

You’ll also be guided on the entire process from start to finish, and what to expect thereafter.

Here at last

The announcement of the much-awaited Android-iOS chat migration feature has been met with a lot of excitement among Android users.

Not only does this equalize WhatsApp chat-history migration, but it can also encourage cross-platform migration among Android and iOS users. Additionally, you can easily move your other data from Android to iPhone.

With a copy of your WhatsApp chat history on your Android phone and iPhone, you can easily pick up from where you left off and carry on conversations.

