Connect with us

News

WhatsApp chats can now be locked behind password-protected folders

The feature will add an extra layer of privacy and security.
This image shows a conversation between several people on WhatsApp discussing a gardening club and flower seeds. Full Text: Q : WhatsApp ... WhatsApp Chats O Status Calls Chats 1 Status Calls Locked chats Locked chats Archived 1 Archived 1 Ayesha 11:32 Ayesha 11:32 Video Video Chat Lock Dog Walk Meetups 10:04 Dog Walk Meetups 10:04 Jordan: Who's free around ... Jordan: Who's free around ... for your most Martin 9:45 Martin 9:45 / I wonder who I can talk to about ... / I wonder who I can talk to about ... personal chats Greg 9:23 Hey, let me know when we can me ... Unlock to continue Andrea 8:37 GIF 1 Gardening Club Yesterday Just got some new flower seeds ... Touch the fingerprint sensor Micah ~ Wow! Thats so amazing! Cancel Ramona Ramona
Image: WhatsApp

Chat Lock is coming to WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app.

This feature allows users to store specific messages and conversations in a folder that can only be accessed when a user enters a password or scans their fingerprint. Additionally, notifications from the locked chat folder are hidden too.

To lock a chat, tap the name of a person or group conversation and tap the lock option. To access locked chats, swipe your inbox down and enter your password or biometrics. That’s it.

Here’s the new Chat Lock feature in action

Meta says they have more features planned for Chat Lock, including custom chat passwords, companion device support, and more.

“Over the next few months we’re going to be adding more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices, creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone’s,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

This is a valuable feature for people who may share devices with friends or family or for people who are adamant about keeping their communication private. Chat Lock is rolling out now.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with WeChat following in second place and Messenger taking the third spot.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

I have experience writing in-depth reviews of tech products, with a focus on market trends and analysis. I am skilled at explaining complex concepts in a clear and concise way, and I enjoy writing.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in News