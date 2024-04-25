WhatsApp is rolling out Passkey support for iPhone

After WhatsApp added Passkey support to its Android app a few months back, the platform has been testing the same for its iOS app.

The feature was available to a limited number of iPhone users for testing and feedback, but the scale is not changing. Meta is slowly rolling out the Passkey support for its WhatsApp iPhone app via its latest version.

Passkeys, developed by the FIDO Alliance alongwith Apple, Google, and Microsoft, lets users to log in using facial recognition or biometrics instead of passcodes. Apple only introduced third-party integration with iOS 17.

Enable WhatsApp Passkey on iPhone

Image: KnowTechie

According to Engadget, Meta has confirmed that iPhone users will soon have the option to use Passkeys on their WhatsApp accounts, and it should be available to them in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s head of product, Alice Newton-Rex, stated,

Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We’re excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security.

However, you need to go through the following steps to enable the Passkey feature on your WhatsApp account.

Launch WhatsApp .

. Navigate to Settings .

. Tap Account .

. Select Passkeys .

. Tap Create Passkey .

. Finalize with Face ID or Touch ID.

WhatsApp released the Passkey support for its Android app last October. While iPhone users assumed the feature would soon be on their platform, Meta took its time.

Either way, it’s now rolling out, and iPhone users won’t need to start entering passcodes to access their WhatsApp accounts anymore.

