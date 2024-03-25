Meta is reportedly working on a feature for WhatsApp allowing users to ask questions to the Meta AI directly from the application’s search bar.

Let’s face it. AI is everywhere, and widespread integration has already begun, which seems to have completely transformed how we use apps and devices daily.

Meta is one of the companies that has been at the forefront of AI integration since day one for its WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram platforms.

Users of these platforms in the US already have a taste of what they can do. But it seems the company is working to make the Meta AI even more seamless, at least for its prime messaging app.

According to the report by WABetaInfo, Meta wants to allow users to access Meta AI from the app’s search bar, eliminating the need to initiate separate AI chats manually.

Accessing Meta AI on WhatsApp will be a breeze in the future

Image: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshot provided by the outlet, a new prompt appears below the search bar reading “Ask Meta AI.”

Reportedly, this prompt will eliminate the additional steps, making AI interactions more convenient, and there would be no need for the Meta AI shortcut.

In contrast, Meta AI is similar to ChatGPT and designed as an all-around assistant. However, the difference is that you don’t have to look for the Meta AI chatbot.

You can simply type your question into the app’s search bar.

The feature is still under development and is likely to appear on the future Android version of WhatsApp soon.

However, this is just the beginning. Meta is working on bringing more AI-powered tools to the platform, including image editing tools.

