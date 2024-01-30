WhatsApp for iPhone to get Passkey support soon

Last year, WhatsApp was beta testing the Passkey support to replace traditional passwords to make the platform more secure.

However, by December 2023, only WhatsApp users on the Android platform got to experience it. And now, according to the latest report, Meta is finally bringing Passkey support to WhatsApp on iPhone.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, Meta has added a new comprehensive menu to the latest version of beta for iPhone released to help set up passkey.

However, the feature is not yet enabled, but according to the outlet, it will soon become available to the beta users.

WhatsApp’s iOS app will soon support passkey

Image: WABetaInfo

FIDO Alliance developed the Passkey technology in collaboration with companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

It eliminates the need for traditional passwords, enabling users to use more secure authentication methods with the likes of facial recognition or biometrics.

However, Apple is not new to the Passkey technology. In fact, iOS 16 enabled users to develop and save passkeys using Safari and iCloud Keychain.

Apple event even further with iOS 17, expanding the functionality to the third-party applications. And on Apple devices, passkeys can be integrated with Face ID or Touch ID.

Meta is also doing more stuff to make its popular instant messaging platform more secure, like adding email verification support. The company is even working to make the app compatible with the iPadOS.

Nevertheless, the reports state that iPhone beta users will soon get their hands on the feature. We hope Meta opts for a wider release of the feature sooner rather than later.

