WhatsApp will finally let you pin messages in a chat

Meta’s instant messaging app, WhatsApp, recently rolled out the self-destructing messages feature and now, the company is rolling out the ability to pin specific messages in chats to the platform.

The feature was rumored to launch this year, and Meta is finally doing it. The platform also recently brought back the “View Once” feature to its web and desktop versions.

The app always had the ability to pin an entire chat but never the ability to pin a specific message in a chat.

The new feature makes it easier to locate a specific message in any chat and pin it to the top of the chat which is ideal to help focus on important information like dates, addresses, phone numbers, etc.

In addition, whatever you share will stay on the top of the chat for at least 24 hours. You also have the option to change it to seven days, or one month. Seven days is the default option.

Source: WhatsApp

How to pin a message on WhatsApp

Well, the steps are pretty simple. Follow the steps below, and after that, the pinned message will be displayed as a banner at the top of the chat until the set time.

Android: Tap and hold the message>Tap the Three Vertical Dot icon>Select Pin> Choose the duration>Pin.

iPhone: Tap and hold the message>Tap more options> Select Pin> Choose the duration.

Desktop & web: Launch WhatsApp>Locate the message you want to pin and click>Pin message>choose pin duration.

The WhatsApp FAQ page elaborates on the topic. You can pin any message including emojis and images. Also, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is preserved during the process.

The feature is currently rolling out, but it is possible it may take a few days for you to see it.

