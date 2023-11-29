WhatsApp’s “View Once” feature is coming back to web and desktop

Lately, WhatsApp has been on a roll, adding new features like email verification for iOS users and an AI chatbot for Android users, and has even provided Passkey support for more security.

It is also finally bringing back a once revered feature for photos and videos, “View Once,” to the desktop version of WhatsApp after a year-long hiatus.

WhatsApp’s view-once was a critical feature, where users could send photos or videos that could only be viewed once and couldn’t be downloaded or taken a screenshot of.

In addition, users won’t be able to forward the content sent via the “View Once” format to anyone.

However, exactly one year ago, Meta removed this feature from its desktop app due to privacy concerns, as desktop users were able to take a screenshot, and the company couldn’t prevent it.

The feature was still available for Android and iOS users. A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is now bringing back this feature to its desktop app.

Source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is bringing back “View Once” to the web and desktop again

It seems the company has finally addressed the security concerns and is bringing back the feature to the users for a consistent security-focused experience across all the platforms.

According to the report, the widely anticipated “View Once” is finally rolling out for the web, Windows, and macOS users. It will be gradually made available across all the regions.

So, with “view Once” back, users can finally share sensitive content without an apparent risk or concerns about the content being saved on the recipient’s device.

Once the recipient opens and closes the media, it will be deleted permanently from the chat history, leaving no trace.

