WhatsApp’s new search feature will let you search messages by date

Over the last few months, Meta has added feature after feature to WhatsApp to improve the platform.

WhatsApp is one of the leading instant messaging apps on Android, where you can add an alternate profile and two accounts, and it even has PassKey support. These are the result of WhatsApp’s new improvements.

Now, the platform is ready for more. Currently, WhatsApp is testing a feature that will let you search and locate messages by date.

You can now search messages by date on WhatsApp

While the feature is currently in the testing phase, the folks at WABetainfo spotted this feature on the beta v2.2348.50 of WhatsApp Web.

Based on the report provided by WABetainfo, you can search for messages you have sent when you are in a conversation.

When searching for specific messages, a calendar pops up, prompting you to select a date. After that, you will be able to see all the messages you sent on a specific date–very convenient!

The best part is the new search feature eliminates the hassle of scrolling through thousands of messages.

If you are not a frequent user, locating a single message may not be as tricky, but it’s a nightmare for regular users.

However, don’t get too excited, as WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on its web version only, and we are not even sure when or if it will make its way to the mobile platforms.

So, you may have to wait longer than usual for the company to make this feature widely available on multiple platforms, if it arrives there at all.

