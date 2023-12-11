WhatsApp self-destructing voice messages rolls out to all users

WhatsApp’s ‘View Once’ feature has been a game-changer since its debut for photos and videos in 2021.

Now, it’s time to lend an ear to the latest addition: voice messages. This feature, which gives messages a digital dust-like fate, is now available for all your secret, silly, or sensitive voice notes.

The idea is simple yet powerful. You record a message, send it, and poof! It disappears after the recipient has listened to it.

You can easily identify this one-time listen magic with a “one-time” icon next to the message. And just like its photo and video siblings, these voice messages can’t be saved or screenshotted.

Using these self-destructing voice messages is as easy as holding down the mic icon on your WhatsApp display. Once your message is recorded, just hit send and let your voice be heard… but only once!

What’s the big deal, you ask?

This feature adds another layer of privacy to your conversations. Whether it’s a surprise party plan, a confidential business idea, or a simple love note, you can now share without leaving a trace.

WhatsApp’s ‘View Once’ feature for voice messages started rolling out on December 7 and should reach users worldwide in a few days. It’s available on both mobile and web/PC versions of the app.

So, whether you’re a secret agent or a forgetful partner, this feature has you covered. Now, what you say can truly stay between you and your listener—no evidence left behind.

