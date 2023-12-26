New WhatsApp beta points to more Instagram-inspired UI elements

In this holiday season, WhatsApp is ready with another important update for Android users.

The WhatsApp beta for Android, V2.24.1.6, update brings a new interface when sharing channel updates to status.

This is all in line with Meta’s initiative to upgrade its instant messaging platform as a whole. For the past few weeks, the platform has received numerous updates, such as pinning messages in chat, self-destructing messages, email verification, and more.

As usual, the new change was spotted by the folks at the WABetaInfo. According to them, the new feature is only available to the beta testers but will roll out to more people in the coming weeks.

New WhatsApp layout is very similar to Instagram

Image: WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, the latest update for the beta for Android, version 2.24.1.6, is only available to a select few, and those who have access are able to explore the new modified interface.

More specifically, with this update, the instant messaging platform has created a dedicated layout for the ‘channels’ feature, aiming to provide more clarity.

To check whether this feature is already available to your account, simply share the channel update to your status.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp interface offers an intuitive layout, “making it easier for users to interact and access shared channel updates.”

In addition, they have stated, “It’s very similar to the layout offered by Instagram when sharing posts as Instagram Stories.”

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news