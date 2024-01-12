WhatsApp starts rolling out custom sticker maker for iOS users

WhatsApp is taking its custom sticker feature to a whole new level with the new update. The new changes to the feature will make it easier to customize stickers before posting them.

However, Meta is currently only rolling out this feature to iOS 17 or later. There’s no word on when this feature is making its way to the Android platform. But knowing Meta, it won’t take long.

Create custom stickers on WhatsApp, but only on iOS

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the new feature was quietly introduced to WhatsApp for iOS version 23.3.77.

While you were already able to create stickers by dragging and dropping images from your Gallery into the app, the new update takes the function a bit further.

It lets you draw on them or add another sticker.

Image: WhatsApp

If you want to create a sticker from an existing image, navigate to the Sticker Tray and choose the Create Sticker option. After that, select an image from the Gallery.

From here, you can customize your sticker by adding text, cutouts, or even drawing on it.

You will also be able to edit older stickers from the Sticker Tray – long-press and choose Edit Sticker.

That said, the Web version of the app already has this feature, but being able to do it on a mobile is more practical and convenient.

Meanwhile, Android users can only view and react to custom stickers for noiw.

