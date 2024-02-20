WhatsApp may redesign its Stories interface for the Android app

WhatsApp continues to be the most popular instant messaging platform, servicing millions of users globally.

While it works like any other instant messaging app, it has the ambition to become more than just a messaging app.

The platform continues to improve itself, adding features like syncing locked chat across all linked devices, adding Passkey support, the ability to pin messages in a chat, and more.

Currently, WhatsApp is focusing on how it represents its “Stories” feature to its users and wants to make it more convenient.

The redesign for WhatsApp stories likely to come through future update

Image: WABetaInfo

According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may be looking into refreshing its status update page, which will come via a future update, redesigning the interface.

After the redesign, the status tray will sit at the top of the updates tab but with a giant preview window, making it easier to go through the first story from each person without the need to open or click them.

Image: WhatsApp

On Android, WhatsApp currently features a top bar for Communities, Chats, Updates, and Calls.

WhatsApp users who don’t follow Channels get a vertical list to scroll through all the stories. On the other hand, the users who follow Channels get a horizontally scrolling list with an Instagram-like circle indicator for stories – still, no previews.

Now, the redesign will bring the tabs to the bottom and provide a horizontally scrolling list of stories with a large preview section, delivering a considerably better experience than the current layout.

The new redesigned interface for WhatsApp stories isn’t live yet, and while we don’t have a concrete release date, the feature is likely to appear in the future version of the app.

