Who said quality sounds need to come with a hefty price tag? Not OpenRock, that’s for sure. For audiophiles and casual listeners alike, Roborock’s earbuds are the steal of the season.

Usually ringing up at $99.99, these gems are currently yours for only $63.99 with the magic code VIB5IOL5. Hurry, though; this deal is only good through April 30.

Why all the fuss, you ask? Let’s tune into the features.

Now $63.99 w/ code: VIB5IOL5 OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones $99.99 $79.99 Half the price, double the tech! These Roborock earbuds, usually $99.99, are yours for just $63.99 with code VIB5IOL5. Hurry, offer until April 30. What We Like: TubeBass Technology: Unleash powerful, immersive bass directly into your ear canal.

60 Hours of Playtime: Keep the tunes coming with an expansive battery life.

Bluetooth 5.3 + IPX5 Waterproof: Fast connectivity and resistant to sweat and water.

Adjustable Titanium Alloy Earhooks: Custom fit for stable, all-day comfort. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Feel the boom with Roborock’s innovative TubeBass technology. It pumps up the bass to create an immersive audio carnival in your ear canals. Forget about the world thanks to the no-spill design that keeps your beats personal.

Bored of frequent charging? Kiss those days goodbye. The OpenRock S boasts an epic 60-hour playback. That’s many podcasts, playlists, and everything in between.

Connectivity? Lightning-fast! Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, your pair-and-play is slicker than ever. And sweat? No sweat! IPX5 certification means your tunes keep playing, rain or shine, gym or gin.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Design-wise, these aren’t just any hooks; they’re crafted from titanium alloy. Adjustable to your unique contours, they stay put. Whether you’re sprinting or sprawling, comfort is constant.

Got to take that call while bustling around town? No worries. The AI-enhanced quad mics slash surrounding noise to bits. It’s only your voice that gets through – crystal clear.

Dual sound modes tail your tunes to your tempo. ‘Rock’ mode fires up the beats for spirited sessions while ‘Relax’ mode mellows your mind after a manic day.

Ready to upgrade your audio game? Snatch your Roborock earbuds here. Act fast, or miss out. Wink.

Now $63.99 w/ code: VIB5IOL5 OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones $99.99 $79.99 Half the price, double the tech! These Roborock earbuds, usually $99.99, are yours for just $63.99 with code VIB5IOL5. Hurry, offer until April 30. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news