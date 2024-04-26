Deals
Open Rock’s fan-favorite earbuds falls to an incredible $63.99
OpenRock’s premium, waterproof, Bluetooth 5.3, 60-hour playtime, deep bass, and IPX5 certified earbuds are currently on sale for $63.99 with the code VIB5IOL5.
Who said quality sounds need to come with a hefty price tag? Not OpenRock, that’s for sure. For audiophiles and casual listeners alike, Roborock’s earbuds are the steal of the season.
Usually ringing up at $99.99, these gems are currently yours for only $63.99 with the magic code VIB5IOL5. Hurry, though; this deal is only good through April 30.
Why all the fuss, you ask? Let’s tune into the features.
- TubeBass Technology: Unleash powerful, immersive bass directly into your ear canal.
- 60 Hours of Playtime: Keep the tunes coming with an expansive battery life.
- Bluetooth 5.3 + IPX5 Waterproof: Fast connectivity and resistant to sweat and water.
- Adjustable Titanium Alloy Earhooks: Custom fit for stable, all-day comfort.
Feel the boom with Roborock’s innovative TubeBass technology. It pumps up the bass to create an immersive audio carnival in your ear canals. Forget about the world thanks to the no-spill design that keeps your beats personal.
Bored of frequent charging? Kiss those days goodbye. The OpenRock S boasts an epic 60-hour playback. That’s many podcasts, playlists, and everything in between.
Connectivity? Lightning-fast! Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, your pair-and-play is slicker than ever. And sweat? No sweat! IPX5 certification means your tunes keep playing, rain or shine, gym or gin.
Design-wise, these aren’t just any hooks; they’re crafted from titanium alloy. Adjustable to your unique contours, they stay put. Whether you’re sprinting or sprawling, comfort is constant.
Got to take that call while bustling around town? No worries. The AI-enhanced quad mics slash surrounding noise to bits. It’s only your voice that gets through – crystal clear.
Dual sound modes tail your tunes to your tempo. ‘Rock’ mode fires up the beats for spirited sessions while ‘Relax’ mode mellows your mind after a manic day.
Ready to upgrade your audio game? Snatch your Roborock earbuds here. Act fast, or miss out. Wink.
