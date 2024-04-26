12.9-inch iPad Air 6 may not get a Mini-LED screen this year

As Apple prepares to launch the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 models on May 7, rumors continue to fly. Although we are only a couple of weeks away from the launch, the iPad Air 6 line is causing quite a stir.

The 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 will be the most anticipated addition to Apple’s tablet lineup. Recently, the new larger iPad Air was rumored to sport a Mini-LED display like the current M2-powered iPad Pro line.

However, the latest Tweet from the renowned display analyst Ross Young leaves more questions than answers.

Well, we no longer believe the upcoming 12.9″ iPad Air will get a MiniLED display. While multiple supply chain sources confirmed it, resulting in my tweet, even more supply chain sources said it wasn’t happening, which makes sense given its still high cost.

However, we have heard that there may be a new 12.9″ MiniLED iPad introduced in Q4’24.

12.9-inch iPad Air 6 with or without a Mini-LED display

In retrospect, the 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 getting a Mini-LED panel rumor was sketchy due to cost concerns. But it made sense if Apple was ready to dump its left-over inventory for the process.

But Young says it isn’t happening. However, there’s a twist as he mentions the possibility of a 12.9-inch Mini-LED iPad for Q4 2024.

So, assuming the new report is accurate, it is currently unclear what Apple intends to do with those panels, and we don’t see any space between the iPad Air and iPad Pro for a new 12.9-inch iPad.

While rumors of a larger entry-level iPad exist, it won’t stand up with a Mini-LED panel.

What happens from here is anybody’s guess, and we won’t likely know anything concrete until the “Let Loose” event.

The iPad Air 6 lineup is rumored to include a refreshed 10.9-inch model and a new 12.9-inch model powered by the M2 chipset.

On the other hand, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will sport the M3 chipset and new OLED panels.

Major design changes aren’t expected. However, previous rumors have stated that the FaceTime cameras on the new iPads will be moved to the side from the top — making it easier to take video calls in landscape mode.

Lastly, Apple is also rumored to launch a new and improved Magic Keyboard and the new Apple Pencil 3 alongside the new tablets. However, we will have to wait for the May 7 event to know if Apple has anything more in store.

