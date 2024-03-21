2024 iPad Pro to have thinner bezels and dual-screen options

Apple’s iPad Pro 2024 refresh with OLED panels is almost ready to launch, with the latest rumor speculating a March 26 launch date. However, more reports about Apple’s “Pro” tablets continue to emerge as we inch closer to the launch date.

According to the latest report, the 2024 iPad Pro models will have considerably thinner bezels than its predecessors and will be available in both matte and glossy screen options.

2024 iPad Pro bezels will be thinner than ever

Image: Basic Apple Guy on X/Twitter

According to the report provided by the leaker Instant Digital on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the new iPad Pro models with the OLED display will have thinner bezels.

Excluding the metal edge, the new iPad Pro bezel sizes are:

11-inch iPad Pro bezels: 7.12mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro bezels: 7.08mm

MacRumors has pointed out that these measurements translate to about a 10% to 15% reduction in bezel sizes compared to the current “Pro” iPad models since 2018.

The claim also matches with one of the older reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which stated Apple is working on a way to make the iPad bezels even thinner.

In addition to the dramatically thinner bezels, the new flagship Apple tablets will reportedly be thinner than their predecessors.

New screen option for the 2024 iPad Pro models

Image: KnowTechie

On the other hand, another Instant Digital rumor on the same social media platform claims that the 2024 “Pro” iPad models will have both matte and glossy screen options, similar to the Apple Studio Display, which is available in glossy and Nano-texture display options.

According to the post, the matte version will apparently have a “haze value,” which refers to the level of anti-glare treatment of 29% – give or take 4%.

It is a pretty surprising move on Apple’s part, as none of the previous iPad models arrived with such options.

However, Apple likely made this inclusion due to the popularity of third-party screen protectors among iPad users.

That said, expect to pay extra for the matte iPad Pro model as it will likely be more expensive than the standard glossy version.

For example, Studio Display’s Nano-texture version costs $300 more than the standard glossy version.

Lastly, Instant Digital confirms that the new iPad Pro models will be launched next week. While the leaker hasn’t provided a specific date, the previously reported March 26 date seems likely at this point.

Besides the OLED panels, thinner bezel, and design, the new “Pro” iPad models are also expected to sport the new M3 silicon and a new Magic Keyboard accessory.

