The rumors about Apple’s new OLED iPad Pro models and iPad Air 2024 refresh have been going on for a while. A recent report even pointed to a March or April timeframe for the launch.

However, the launch window has been narrowed down a bit further, courtesy of the new reports.

The latest reports regarding the OLED iPad Pro models and iPad Air 2024 refresh come from two Chinese sources.

According to the leaker Instant Digital on the Chinese social network platform, Weibo, Apple will announce the new iPad models on March 26. The leaker further asserts that Amazon is already offering a few cases designed for the updated tablets with the same release date.

Meanwhile, MacRumors spotted a report by IT Home, which also mentions the third-party cases with a release date of March 26.

OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 will soon join the Apple iPad lineup

Image: MacRumors

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been making claims about Apple’s updated tablets for a while.

While Gurman has only delivered a March or April timeframe, the two new reports claim March 26 as the launch date based on third-party accessories.

If the reports are accurate, at least four new models will join the Apple iPad lineup by the end of this month

However, the most surprising aspect of these reports is the addition of the rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air, which will be the first non-pro iPad to get such a larger display.

Either way, Amazon currently lists several cases for the 2024 iPad Pro/Air models. Most notably, there’s a 12.9-inch option for the iPad Air, which currently doesn’t exist.

The new 2024 iPad Pro models will sport OLED displays with improved contrast, among other things, and will be powered by the new M3 silicon.

On the other hand, the 2024 iPad Air models will be carrying on with the M2 chips inside, upgraded from the M1 chips.

While design changes aren’t confirmed for these new iPad models, the FaceTime camera may change position from the top of the screen to the side.

The pricing for the OLED iPad Pro and the new iPad Air models is still a mystery. However, the new iPad Pro models could come with a price bump due to the OLED tech integration.

Either way, if Apple indeed announces the new iPad models on March 26, it will not be via an event but through a press release.

