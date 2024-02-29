Leaked iPad Pro drawings confirm a thinner design

Before any big product reveal, we get these “leaks” with renders or even straight-out supposedly unauthorized photos.

Right now, rumors are circling that Apple is preparing to launch a new version of the iPad Pro. Not only is the new tablet supposedly coming soon, but it’s also going to be thinner than previous models.

According to leaked CAD drawings posted by MacRumors, the general thickness of the devices will reduce drastically.

The renders indicate a new size for the iPad Pro models. The future 11-inch iPad Pro will supposedly measure 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm, as opposed to the current model’s size of 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm.

Image: MacRumors

Similarly, the upcoming 13-inch iPad Pro model is getting a lot thinner too, measuring 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm. The current model available to purchase is 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm, so that’s going to be pretty noticeable.

Image: MacRumors

Whether or not these renders transpire remains to be seen. However, they do match measurements reported by 9to5Mac a couple of weeks ago, so chances are, the CAD drawings are accurate.

New iPad Pro models bring more than a thinner design

Of course, it’s not just the thickness of the Apple iPad Pro models that’s changing. It looks like the tech giant is transitioning to OLED displays from LCD and mini-LED screens.

That’s one of the things that would explain why the tablets are getting thinner. Another benefit is that thanks to the new OLED displays, you can expect more vivid colors, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles.

We’re also eagerly anticipating the presence of Apple’s new M3 chips. This will make the iPads quicker and more efficient, enhancing the user experience.

