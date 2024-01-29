New iPad Pro and M3 MacBook Air in production for March launch

After a blank slate in 2023 for iPads, Apple is stepping up, as the latest report indicates the Cupertino company is almost ready with the new iPad Pro and M3 MacBook Air.

Renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, states that the new iPad Pro and the M3 silicon-powered MacBook Air are in production in the Apple supply chain.

The journalist speculates that the new Apple devices are set for the end of March release.

Apple is bringing an OLED iPad Pro this March

Gurman expects Apple will launch the redesigned iPad Pro line, featuring OLED displays, a new generation of the iPad Air with bumped-up specs, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, and 13 and 15-inch MacBook Airs powered by the M3 chip in 2024.

Apple’s 2023 roster saw no new iPad models. So, the Cupertino firm is set to update its entire iPad line in 2024, and the starting point will be March with new iPad Pro models, set to get a redesign and OLED screens.

Now, the new iPad Pro is also expected to be accompanied by a brand new version of the Magic keyboard with a base made of aluminum.

In addition, the new iPad Pro is expected to feature a landscape-style front camera design revealed by the iOS 17.4 beta, similar to the 10th-generation iPad.

That said, the biggest improvement to the iPad Pro line would be the display. Apple is switching to OLED panels for the first time for the iPads, resulting in richer color and increased efficiency.

A spec-bumped M3 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air line will not be going through any radical changes. The design and the form factor will largely remain the same, with the M3 chip being the biggest addition.

While the 13-inch and 15-inch M2-powered MacBook Airs were released a year apart due to production issues, the M3 version for both sizes could launch at the same time this year, or with a reduced gap.

