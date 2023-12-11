Apple is rehauling its iPad lineup because there are simply too many

Confused about which iPad is which? Apple feels your pain and is on a mission to simplify your choices.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is brewing a grand revamp of its iPad lineup next year, and it’s not just a splash of new paint. We’re talking about a full-on decluttering act.

The company didn’t roll out a new iPad this year, and lo and behold, their sales took a 3% dip from ’22 to ’23. The good news is that they’re planning a comeback with new versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air as early as March.

You know how you need a spreadsheet to figure out which iPad comes with which accessories? Well, Apple’s had enough of that, too. Their master plan is to streamline the whole lineup.

What is Apple’s game plan for these new iPads?

Image: KnowTechie

We’re hearing whispers of a new screen, a M3 chip, and a Magic Keyboard that’s exclusive to the iPad Pro. Talk about playing favorites, right?

And get this: the iPad Air is apparently getting beefed up with two screen sizes and an M2 chip.

The iPad Mini isn’t getting left in the dust either; it’s due for an update alongside the 11th-gen iPad. They’re even axing the home button on the ninth-gen model.

If rumors are true, 2024 might be the year Apple gives its entire iPad family a makeover. Spring could be the season of fresh iPad Airs and Pros, with the Mini making a grand entrance in the fall.

Will the new lineup live up to the hype, or is it just another ploy to get us to upgrade?

Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but you can bet they’re cooking up something special behind those closed doors.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news