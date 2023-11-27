Apple working on a mini-LED 14-inch iPad Pro, says new rumor

We know Apple has a big year planned for the iPad. Recently, renowned tipster Majin Bu talked about a new variant of the iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch mini-LED display.

Majin Bu is known for their Apple-related leaks. While the leaker doesn’t have a 100% accuracy rate, probably no leaker has, but Bu is well-renowned in the field, and multiple of their claims have come true previously.

According to Majin Bu’s recent tweet, Apple is working on three iPad Pro models for the next year, and two of them will be equipped with OLED panels.

This is what I was told about the new iPad Pro 2024 lineup.

New design with thinned bezels, 11, 12.9 and 14.1

The first two OLED, the 14.1 mini LED to keep costs down

M3 with 8GB RAM, 12 core GPU

Display up to 3000 nits

New Apple Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips (for… pic.twitter.com/PtOV7y93IW — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) November 21, 2023

Bu talked about the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, which have had several numerous rumors regarding them, including the OLED refresh.

However, the second part of the leak comes as a surprise, where Bu states he was told about a third iPad Pro model featuring a 14.1-inch mini-LED display.

Apple’s M3 silicon will power all 2024 iPad Pros

Source: Twitter/X

In the tweet, Bu stated that all three iPad Pros will be powered by the new M3 silicon and feature 8GB RAM.

The displays will deliver up to 3,000 nits of brightness and come with the support of the new Apple Pencil with an interchangeable magnetic tip.

The tipster has also claimed that Apple will introduce a new aluminum Magic Keyboard, specially for its premium tablets featuring two USB-C ports.

They also speculate MagSafe will be integrated to connect them to the tablets instead of the Smart Connector. In addition, there will be a “software only” Dynamic Island on the new 2024 iPad Pros.

That said, taking this information with a grain of salt is recommended, as the tipster is also not sure about it and has cast some doubt on the legitimacy of his source.

While we do believe Apple will emphasize the iPad next year, we are still uncertain about a larger 14-inch iPad Pro.

