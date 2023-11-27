Connect with us

Apple

Apple working on a mini-LED 14-inch iPad Pro, says new rumor

Apparently, there will be a larger iPad Pro in 2024 with a software-only Dynamic Island.

Ipad pro 2022
2022 iPad Pro

We know Apple has a big year planned for the iPad. Recently, renowned tipster Majin Bu talked about a new variant of the iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch mini-LED display.

Majin Bu is known for their Apple-related leaks. While the leaker doesn’t have a 100% accuracy rate, probably no leaker has, but Bu is well-renowned in the field, and multiple of their claims have come true previously. 

According to Majin Bu’s recent tweet, Apple is working on three iPad Pro models for the next year, and two of them will be equipped with OLED panels. 

Bu talked about the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, which have had several numerous rumors regarding them, including the OLED refresh.

However, the second part of the leak comes as a surprise, where Bu states he was told about a third iPad Pro model featuring a 14.1-inch mini-LED display.

Apple’s M3 silicon will power all 2024 iPad Pros

The image shows a modern tablet from multiple views: back, side, and front, featuring multiple cameras and a sleek design with a large screen.
Source: Twitter/X

In the tweet, Bu stated that all three iPad Pros will be powered by the new M3 silicon and feature 8GB RAM. 

The displays will deliver up to 3,000 nits of brightness and come with the support of the new Apple Pencil with an interchangeable magnetic tip.

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

The tipster has also claimed that Apple will introduce a new aluminum Magic Keyboard, specially for its premium tablets featuring two USB-C ports.

They also speculate MagSafe will be integrated to connect them to the tablets instead of the Smart Connector. In addition, there will be a “software only” Dynamic Island on the new 2024 iPad Pros. 

That said, taking this information with a grain of salt is recommended, as the tipster is also not sure about it and has cast some doubt on the legitimacy of his source. 

While we do believe Apple will emphasize the iPad next year, we are still uncertain about a larger 14-inch iPad Pro. 

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset - $249.99 (17% off)
  2. Fitbit Charge 6 - $99.95 (save $60)
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699
  5. Lenovo 14" IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Laptop - $379 (24% off)
  6. HP DeskJet Printer with 3 months of Instant Ink included from HP+ - $84.99 (save $45)

More in Apple