Apple to update the entire iPad lineup in 2024, says top analyst

Apple intends to revamp its entire iPad lineup in 2024. While it may seem like a major sudden move on the company’s part, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it will happen, corroborating other reports we have seen about the same.

2023 hasn’t been a great year for Apple’s iPads. The year is about to end, and the company’s hasn’t updated a single model. It’s a first for the company.

However, according to Kuo, in order to make up for this down year, Apple intends to aggressively update the iPad lineup in 2024.

This will include a new 12.9-inch model for the iPad Air, a new iPad Pro with OLED screens, tweaks to the iPad Mini and a new generation for the standard model.

iPad Pro will be the first tablet in Apple history to get an OLED panel

According to Kuo, Apple intends to update the iPad Air line in the first quarter of 2024, which includes the existing 10.9-inch model and a new larger 12.9-inch model.

The rumor about a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air aligns with the previous rumor. However, Kuo says the Air line will still feature LED panels, but they will be updated with a new oxide backplane.

Besides the larger variant, the Air lineup is also expected to feature newer chipsets for better performance.

The second quarter of 2024 is secured for the new generation of the iPad Pro line. The new Pros are also expected to feature multiple updates, including a redesigned chassis, the latest Apple M3 silicon, and an OLED display.

It also marks the first time in history an Apple tablet would get an OLED display, which is also a significant upgrade over the current mini-LED display in terms of quality and power consumption.

The second half of the year, likely the Fall window will see a refresh to the cheapest models, the iPad Mini and the standard iPad.

The base model is getting a regular generational update – the 11th-generation, which means the current 10th-generation base iPad will likely get a price cut, and by the end of 2024, the 9th-generation iPad will likely be discontinued.

