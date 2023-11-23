Audio
Sonos is working on new premium headphones, and an Apple TV rival
Sonos is coming for Apple’s crown.
The long-time Apple rival in the premium audio segment, Sonos, is ready to bring the fight to the company with two of its new products, a pair of headphones, and an
Sonos is currently one of the leading manufacturers of premium smart speakers and sound bars, including the Sonos Ray, HomePod rival Sonos Era 300, and more.
Now, a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the company is gearing up to launch a set of premium headphones and a new TV set-top box as early as next year.
Sonos is ready to get in the ring with Apple
In his report, Gurman states that Sonos will finally push into the headphone market with a model priced upwards of $400, ready to release as early as April.
A pair of premium headphones costing over $400 will certainly turn heads, but more importantly, they could become a potential alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max.
While it may be the company’s first pair or headphones, Sonos is still a veteran in the sound industry, and their first headphones will likely match their legacy. At least, we expect them to.
According to Gurman, the audio company aims to introduce a TV set-top box as early as 2024 to compete with products from Apple Inc. and Roku Inc.
The report indicates the TV set-top box will cost between $150 and $200 and run apps from popular streaming services.
Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer
Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.
It all sounds like the
The headphones also seem pretty interesting, especially with the $400 price tag. Apple’s premium AirPods Max costs more than $500, and with Black Friday deals, it will still set you back around $450.
So, Sonos’s upcoming headphone could be a viable option, especially if it is cheaper than the AirPods Max, and offers good features like noise canceling.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Sonos Move 2: sonic leap forward or just another portable speaker?
- Review: Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker
- Apple launching HomePod-like smart home device in 2024
- PlayStation is buying awesome headphone maker Audeze