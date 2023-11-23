Sonos is working on new premium headphones, and an Apple TV rival 

The long-time Apple rival in the premium audio segment, Sonos, is ready to bring the fight to the company with two of its new products, a pair of headphones, and an Apple TV -like device.

Sonos is currently one of the leading manufacturers of premium smart speakers and sound bars, including the Sonos Ray, HomePod rival Sonos Era 300, and more.

Now, a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the company is gearing up to launch a set of premium headphones and a new TV set-top box as early as next year.

Sonos is ready to get in the ring with Apple

In his report, Gurman states that Sonos will finally push into the headphone market with a model priced upwards of $400, ready to release as early as April.

A pair of premium headphones costing over $400 will certainly turn heads, but more importantly, they could become a potential alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max.

While it may be the company’s first pair or headphones, Sonos is still a veteran in the sound industry, and their first headphones will likely match their legacy. At least, we expect them to.

According to Gurman, the audio company aims to introduce a TV set-top box as early as 2024 to compete with products from Apple Inc. and Roku Inc.

The report indicates the TV set-top box will cost between $150 and $200 and run apps from popular streaming services.

It all sounds like the Apple TV 4K, right down to the premium pricing.

The headphones also seem pretty interesting, especially with the $400 price tag. Apple’s premium AirPods Max costs more than $500, and with Black Friday deals, it will still set you back around $450.

So, Sonos’s upcoming headphone could be a viable option, especially if it is cheaper than the AirPods Max, and offers good features like noise canceling.

