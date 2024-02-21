Thinner iPad Pro and larger iPad Air are coming soon, says report

We have heard a lot of rumors about Apple’s upcoming new iPad models. As Apple refrained from announcing any new tablets in 2023, it is rumored to revamp the entire iPad line, including the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.

According to those rumors, a few significant changes are coming to the iPad Pro models, including OLED displays, new M3 silicon, and new accessories.

On the other hand, the iPad Air will mostly remain the same, but Apple will add a larger iPad Air model to the lineup.

The latest 9to5Mac report went into more detail about what to expect from Apple, including a larger iPad Air and a thinner iPad Pro.

New 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Airs are coming soon

According to an older report by 9to5Mac, Apple has been working with two iPad Air models, codenamed – J507 and J537.

While one of the models is the standard iPad Air, which will likely remain the same, the other one will have a larger display.

If this is indeed accurate, this will be the first time in history Apple will offer the iPad Air in two sizes.

According to the outlet, the larger iPad Air will be 12.9-inch, essentially the same as the current larger iPad Pro.

The size will be identical, and significant design changes are unlikely.

On the other hand, the iPad Pro models will see a few changes regarding the dimensions.

The outlet reports that the 2024 iPad Pro models will be slightly bigger and thinner. The iPad Pros are likely getting thinner due to the addition of the OLED displays, as it has fewer layers compared to LCD.

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 m

12.9-inch iPad Air (new): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

According to an older Bloomberg report, the new iPads are expected to come alongside the new M3 MacBook Airs by the end of March.

