OLED iPad Pro may not be much costlier than current models

Apple is expected to be working on new iPad Pro models with OLED screens powered by the latest M3 silicon that is widely expected to launch as soon as March 2024 with a significant price bump.

However, a new report indicates that the assumption may be false.

According to the latest report from DigiTimes, the upcoming OLED iPad Pro will definitely see a price increase, but not as much as initially speculated.

OLED iPad Pro’s latest pricing details

According to DigiTimes’s report, price hike for the OLED iPad Pro will not be as dramatic as previously rumored.

The outlet, citing unnamed sources in the report, states customers will have to pay around $160 more for the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays. The report says,

If Apple does choose to use its M3 chip and OLED panels for its entire iPad Pro lineup, prices may increase across the board by as much as US$160, which may impact sales.

By any means, this isn’t as significant of a price hike as initially assumed.

In contrast, an older report from The Elec stated that Apple was eyeing a $1,500 starting price for the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro, and a $1,800 tag for the 12.9-inch model.

The report indicated a dramatic price increase over current iPad Pro models. The 11-inch Pro iPad model starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099.

Either way, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that the new iPad Pro is already in production alongside the M3 MacBook Air, with a March release likely.

