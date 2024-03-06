Apple Pencil 3 rumored to launch soon alongside new iPad Pro

Recently, a code found in the iOS 17.4 beta hinted that Apple is working on a new Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil 3. Now, more rumors have appeared about the next-generation Apple Pencil, hinting that it will launch in a few days.

The leak comes from a Weibo user named “Instant Digital” (via MacRumors), who claims that Apple will announce the Apple Pencil 3 later this month.

While this is a bold claim, the same Weibo user has also made multiple claims in the past, which turned out to be true. So, there seems to be no reason not to trust “Instant Digital.”

For example, the user had claimed that Apple will launch a yellow iPhone 14, and predicted Apple adding Spatial Video capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro, both of which came true.

Apple Pencil 3 to have tracking features like AirPods/AirTags

Image: KnowTechie

Apple introduced the Apple Pencil 2 back in 2018 when Apple redesigned the iPad Pro line.

However, Apple introduced a cheaper Apple Pencil last year with a USB-C port, but it is not considered an evolution of the Apple Pencil 2.

According to the evidence revealed by 9to5Mac, the upcoming Apple Pencil 3 will come with several new features.

The new pencil will apparently work with the Find My app, allowing users to find the lost pencil, similar to the AirPods or AirTags.

However, it is unclear whether the new Apple Pencil will feature the Ultra Wideband technology for precise finding.

In addition, the iPadOS 17.4 has also introduced a new version of PencilKit API, the PencilKit 3, for developers to make their apps compatible with Apple Pencil.

The capabilities of the new PencilKit 3 are still unclear, which suggests Apple wants to keep it under wraps for the moment.

The report also indicates the Apple Pencil will be launched alongside the new iPad Pros with OLED screens. In light of Apple’s latest announcement of M3 MacBook Air, new Apple Pencil and iPad Pro announcements are imminent.

