WhatsApp will soon let you use any emoji as a reaction

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction to all users, according to Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. He made this revelation via a recent Facebook post.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows you to use the following six emojis as a reaction. On Android, they include the thumbs up emoji, heart emoji, tears of joy emoji, surprised emoji, tear emoji, and prayer/thank you emoji.

To use any of these six emoji reactions, simply press and hold a message or chat you want to react to. Although this provides quick access to emojis, it is rather limiting. Luckily, that’s all changing.

Enter the new, expanded emoji reactions

Now, WhatsApp wants to allow you to use any emoji of your choice from its extensive emojis library. This is definitely a plus for freedom of expression.

Since you asked…



… all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it.



Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

Given this annoucnement, it’s hard to imagine that only a couple of months prior, emoji reactions were non-existent before the first six were introduced.

According to Zuckerberg’s post, all emoji reactions have started rolling out to Android and iOS. He also embellished the post with a nice dash of emojis.

Image: KnowTechie / Facebook

To access the new all emoji reactions menu on your WhatsApp, simply long-press on the message or chat you want to react to.

The previous six emoji reactions will appear along with a new plus icon. Tap on the plus icon to access the entire emoji collection just like you would on Facebook Messenger.

Chatting on WhatsApp gets better

This sleek new addition should unify the messaging experience across WhatsApp and Messenger. If you can’t find the expanded emojis feature on your WhatsApp yet, it’s because it has only started to roll out.

Get ready to electrify your WhatsApp conversations with your family and friends using the new and expanded emojis reaction feature.

In the last couple of weeks, WhatsApp has introduced some new features including letting you hide your online status and profile pictures, among others.

