WhatsApp now supports 512 person group chats

WhatsApp now supports up to 512 people in a single group chat, along with some other improvements. The new features come as WhatsApp looks to be more business-friendly, so everyone can benefit from secure communications.

It’s all part of WhatsApp’s vision for Communities, with large-scale groups being able to communicate securely.

Communications are secure both from the outside world and from WhatsApp. That works thanks to encryption, which makes it so even WhatsApp can’t the content of group chats.

“One of the top requests we’ve consistently received is the option to add more people to a chat, so now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group,” WhatsApp states in a blog post.

That’s not all that WhatsApp has added to the app. Emoji reactions to messages are now available on the latest version of the app, as well. That’s a nice quality of life upgrade, bringing WhatsApp closer to other modern messaging apps.

Image: WhatsApp

The final new upgrade is a big one. WhatsApp has long had a 100MB limit for sending individual files. Now it’s increasing the limit substantially, so you can send files up to 2GB in size at a time. That’s still encrypted end-to-end, so your files are safe.

The company does recommend you use WiFi when sharing large files, and so do we. There’s nothing quite as annoying as a huge data charge on your monthly cellular bill.

WhatsApp really wants to be the collaboration tool for small businesses and school groups. These upgrades go a long way to making it more compelling to use.

