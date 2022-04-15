WhatsApp Communities lets you build your own social network

One of Meta’s many social platforms, WhatsApp, has just announced a new feature. WhatsApp is calling this upcoming feature Communities and it looks to bring groups of people together for more convenient conversations around a specific topic.

The platform revealed its upcoming feature in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The Communities feature will be focused on bringing groups of people together to make conversation and planning easier.

In its post, WhatsApp uses examples of potential Communities that include local clubs, non-profit organizations, and schools. With Communities, all of the members of these kinds of organizations can gather together in a single place within the app.

What to expect from WhatsApp’s new Communities feature

From a Community, users will be able to join specific groups to tackle certain topics. Updates can be shared with an entire Community. And admins will have the ability to send out special announcement messages to a Community’s entire membership.

And Communities will maintain WhatsApp’s standards for privacy. All messages within a Community will continue to be end-to-end encrypted to ensure that your conversations remain as private as possible.

In addition to Communities, the platform announced new Group features that it’s working on. The platform is working on adding emoji reactions so you’re not always clogging up a conversation.

Also, a new admin delete feature is in the works to let admins remove and manage pesky messages that don’t belong. And finally, the platform is upgrading its file sharing to support up to 2 gigabytes and introducing larger voice calls for up to 32 people.

It’s unclear exactly when the Communities feature will make it to the general public on WhatsApp. But the company says that Communities will be a major focus throughout the year, so we could see it by the end of 2022. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

