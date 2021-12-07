You can now make all your WhatsApp messages self-delete by default – here’s how

WhatsApp has let you set your messages to self-destruct for a year now. It’s a cool feature, letting you set things to auto-delete after seven days.

Now it’s going to be even better, with new validity periods and the option to set all your messages to self-destruct by default.

The new validity periods are 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. That should please even the most hardened privacy advocate, and don’t forget you can also set some types of messages to view once only.

Here’s how to set up disappearing messages by default in WhatsApp

Image: Meta / WhatsApp

The steps to enable the new feature are the same on both Android and iOS. You can follow along below. Open WhatsApp Tap on Settings Tap on Account Tap on Privacy Tap on Default message timer Choose how long you want messages to be available before they auto-delete. You can choose 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or Off. From an existing conversation Open any conversation and tap on the Contact name Tap on Disappearing messages Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days To disable disappearing messages, go back to the same option and tap on Off

Disappearing messages will only work if you’re in one-on-one chats. If you’re in a group message, only the group’s creator can change the time messages will be viewable.

WhatsApp will also let the other person you’re talking to know that you’ve defaulted to disappearing messages.

The feature is rolling out on both iOS and Android, starting today.

