WhatsApp is adding a feature that lets your messages self-destruct

WhatsApp, a messaging service known for its security, is adding a new feature that should make privacy-focused users even more attracted to the platform.

Announced this week, WhatsApp is adding a disappearing message function that users can opt into on one-on-one messages or group chats. At launch, the service will only allow users to set messages to disappear after seven days, but it is possible more options could come in the future.

Why seven days? Well, as a WhatsApp spokesperson tells The Verge, “We’re starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t.

For individual chats, either user can turn the new feature on, but for group chats, only the admin has the ability to turn on the functionality. It should also be noted that this new feature will only apply to messages that are sent once the disappearing messages feature is turned on. Older messages will remain.

Images that are sent will also disappear after seven days, but if you have auto-downloads turned on for images, users will still save those pictures to their camera roll.

What do you think? Could you see yourself using this feature in WhatsApp? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: