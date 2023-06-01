WhatsApp beta introduces a new screen-sharing feature

WhatsApp is following in the footsteps of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and FaceTime.

WABetaInfo reports that the company is developing a number of new features. One of those is a screen-sharing feature, allowing users to share their screens during video calls, along with a quality-of-life update to usernames.

New WhatsApp features for Android

WhatsApp introduced the username feature in the beta version 2.23.11.15 for Android. This feature enables users to select a username associated with their WhatsApp accounts.

With this new username feature, WhatsApp is entering a new realm. In the future, users may be able to locate each other with usernames instead of phone numbers.

WABetaInfo further stated the conversation initiated using the usernames will be end-to-end encrypted, so, no worries about privacy.

In another instance, the best testers noticed the screen-sharing feature on the new 2.23.11.15 version for Android.

Now, WhatsApp users can share their screens during video calls by tapping the screen-sharing button. The company has also added a recording feature in the mix that records the shared call.

Additionally, WABetaInfo has shared news about another feature called Status Archive. However, it is currently only limited to businesses, allowing them to archive status after 24 hours to share again in the future.

If all these new features sound interesting and you want to try them out, join the Google Play Beta Program and install the beta version on your Android smartphone.

The screen-sharing feature is only available to selective testers for the moment, but it will soon start rolling out to more users.

