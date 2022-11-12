What is my WhatsApp number?

Your WhatsApp account is tied to the phone number used during registration. However, it’s possible that you could forget which number is tied to your account.

There are multiple ways to do this, but if you want to stay within the app, we’ve got you covered. Viewing your WhatsApp number is straightforward. Plus, you can do it via Android or iOS.

So, if you’re at that point where you’re wondering, “What’s my WhatsApp number?”, we’ll show you how to find out quickly using the app.

Key things to note about your WhatsApp number

Some mobile operators recycle inactive phone numbers. So, there’s a chance that your new number could be someone’s old WhatsApp account.

If so, and if they failed to delete their WhatsApp account, you could inherit their profile photo and About info, for instance.

Thankfully, they won’t have access to your account or data. Furthermore, WhatsApp removes old data from accounts that are newly activated on a different device after 45 days of inactivity.

How to check your number on WhatsApp

You’re only allowed one account per phone number. However, you can access your account using your phone, web, or desktop applications for Windows and Mac.

To check your number on the mobile app:

Open WhatsApp on your device iPhone users: Tap on Settings in the bottom-right Android users: Tap on the three dots (More) button in the top-right corner Tap on your profile picture Tap on your profile picture or profile name and your WhatsApp number should be listed under your About info

And there you have it, you’ve now successfully found your phone number on WhatsApp.

Finding your WhatsApp number is pretty straightforward

Your WhatsApp number is the ticket that allows you to use and maximize WhatsApp to the fullest. It’s also what you use to access WhatsApp on your computer.

Not only does the app allow you to check your registered number, but it also allows you to change it. However, note that doing so will migrate your account info, groups, and settings.

If that is out of the question, simply activate your new account, look up your number and other account information, then update as needed if old data is yet to be automatically cleared.

